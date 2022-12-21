Bengaluru Airport To Screen Fliers As Karnataka Steps Up Covid Measures

Karnataka will also send COVID-19 test samples for genome sequencing.

Karnataka is preparing to send COVID-19 test samples for genome sequencing, step up the booster dose programme and will soon start screening passengers at the Bengaluru airport following an alert by the union government over a spike in coronavirus cases in other countries, the government said on Wednesday.

"In the wake of new variants being found in other countries, the Union Health Ministry has directed states to send samples of all new Covid cases for genomic sequencing, and we have already taken measures to implement the same," said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, Dr Sudhakar said that some countries including China and Japan are witnessing a sudden spurt in cases. China's rate of hospitalisation has been particularly alarming.

"Therefore, we need to focus on booster dose coverage. Measures have been taken to send samples for genomic sequencing to trace new variants as per the centre's guidelines. A high-level meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister to discuss the next steps," the minister said.

''We will have to take certain precautionary measures in the wake of the global situation. Bengaluru Airport has a high inflow of international passengers. We will start screening passengers there. While we have achieved 100 per cent coverage in two doses, a precaution dose is yet to be taken by a lot of people. All those who are yet to get their booster shots should voluntarily come forward and get it," Dr Sudhakar said.

He also said that the state is preparing to face "any kind of situation". "We will take all necessary precautions and new guidelines will be released in this regard, he added.

With more than 4.4 crore Covid cases to date, India has reported the most in the world after the United States. Its number of confirmed infections has, however, fallen sharply in the past few months, with about 1,200 cases being reported every week at present.