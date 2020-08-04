Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today tweeted to say that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Siddaramaiah said that he has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors.

The Congress leader asked all those who came in contact with him to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves.

"I have been tested positive for Covid-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves," he tweeted this morning.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.



I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. - Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

Mr Siddaramaiah's son said that his father underwent Corona antigen test after he developed fever yesterday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive on Sunday, replied to the tweet wishing him speedy recovery from the coronavirus infection. Mr Yediyurappa's daughter Padmavathi has also tested positive, while his son, Vijayendra, has tested negative.

Six staff members working in Mr Yediyurappa's office tested positive for the disease on Monday.

Mr Yediyurappa's test results came in hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for the disease.

Karnataka's COVID-19 daily count dropped below the 5,000 mark for the first time in 10 days on Monday, as it recorded 4,752 cases taking the total number of infections to 1,39,571. The total number of deaths in the southern state stands at 2,594.

The countrywide numbers of COVID-19 crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh mark, with 52,972 cases being reported within 24 hours.