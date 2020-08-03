Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 18-Lakh Mark, 38,135 Deaths

It took just 186 days for India to cross the 18-lakh mark, after the first case was reported in Kerala in January this year. The country had crossed the one lakh-mark in 110 days. More than 60 per cent of total cases in the country and over 50 per cent of total deaths have been recorded in July.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana's Gurugram near Delhi, after he tested positive. The minister has said his health was "fine" but he was being hospitalised "on the advice of doctors". A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria are likely to oversee Mr Shah's treatment, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted late Sunday night that he had tested positive for the novel coronaviru, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. While his daughter Padmavathi has also tested positive for the virus, the Chief Minister's son, Vijayendra, has tested negative.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive, while Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma died due to the infection on Sunday.

At 3.6 per cent, India's rate of increase in cases is more than double than the 1.6 per cent in US and significantly higher than Brazil's 2.3 per cent - the only two countries with a higher caseload.

Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

With 1,40,933 infections, Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. The southern state reported 1,26,337 COVID-19 cases in July alone, registering an 865 per cent rise in the number of infections - the most by any state in the country.

After a week that saw the number of new coronavirus cases grow by less than one per cent, Delhi today reported 15 COVID-19 deaths - the fewest due to coronavirus since June 9. The city also reported less than 1,000 fresh cases of coronavirus.

The UN health agency on Saturday warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue", as India and the Philippines reported a record rise in new cases.