Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 18-Lakh Mark, 38,135 Deaths

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday, just a day after it went past 17 lakh, with 52,972 cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed the 11-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country now has 18,03,695 infections of the deadly virus which has affected more than 17.5 million people globally. With 771 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths count has climbed to 38,135, the government said. Prominent public figures in the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have been infected with the virus. India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Here are the top 10 developments on coronavirus cases in India:

  1. It took just 186 days for India to cross the 18-lakh mark, after the first case was reported in Kerala in January this year. The country had crossed the one lakh-mark in 110 days. More than 60 per cent of total cases in the country and over 50 per cent of total deaths have been recorded in July.

  2. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana's Gurugram near Delhi, after he tested positive. The minister has said his health was "fine" but he was being hospitalised "on the advice of doctors". A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria are likely to oversee Mr Shah's treatment, news agency ANI reported.

  3. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted late Sunday night that he had tested positive for the novel coronaviru, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19. In a brief post on Twitter, Mr Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. While his daughter Padmavathi has also tested positive for the virus, the Chief Minister's son, Vijayendra, has tested negative.

  4. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive, while Uttar Pradesh minister Kamal Rani Verma died due to the infection on Sunday.

  5. At 3.6 per cent, India's rate of increase in cases is more than double than the 1.6 per cent in US and significantly higher than Brazil's 2.3 per cent - the only two countries with a higher caseload.

  6. Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,49,214 active cases and 15,316 deaths. A total of 4,31,719 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state up to Saturday, as per the state health department.

  7. With 1,40,933 infections, Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. The southern state reported 1,26,337 COVID-19 cases in July alone, registering an 865 per cent rise in the number of infections - the most by any state in the country.

  8. After a week that saw the number of new coronavirus cases grow by less than one per cent, Delhi today reported 15 COVID-19 deaths - the fewest due to coronavirus since June 9. The city also reported less than 1,000 fresh cases of coronavirus.

  9. The UN health agency on Saturday warned that the coronavirus pandemic would be lengthy and could lead to "response fatigue", as India and the Philippines reported a record rise in new cases.

  10. Six months after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency, the novel coronavirus has killed more than 680,000 people and infected more than 17.5 million, according to news agency AFP.



