Don't Worry, Will Soon Get Back After Recovering From COVID-19: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, undergoing treatment at a hospital since last night after testing positive for COVID-19, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery.

The Manipal Hospital where the 77-year-old leader is admitted said he was "doing well" and "clinically stable."

While one of his daughters has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to the same private hospital, his son BY Vijayendra said he was going for seven days of home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Contact tracing and sanitising activities have been carried out at the Chief Ministers home office and official residence here, following which it emerged that at least six staffers have been confirmed with the infection, official sources said.

The Chief Minister had took to twitter last night to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being shifted to hospital.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus.Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Mr Yediyurappa had said.

The Hospital in a statement in the evening said the Chief Minister was admitted to Manipal Hospitals at around 11 pm on August 2 with mild symptoms of COVID 19.

"At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. Appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocols. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," it said.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, a medical doctor himself, said Mr Yediyurappa has "very mild cough and his chest is clear."

"I think eight to ten days," he told PTI when asked how long the Chief Minister would have to remain in hospital.

Mr Yediyurappa is the fourth member of his cabinet to contract the disease, after Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister C T Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil.

He was in home quarantine a couple of weeks ago, after some staff members in his home office were found infected with the virus.

Subsequently, his COVID-19 test results were found to be negative.

In a video released by his office, Mr Yediyurappa from the hospital said, "Doctors after tests last night and this morning have said that there are no issues and I will recover and go out soon. There is no need for anyone to worry, at the earliest I will recover and come out and will indulge in my duties."

The Chief Minister also said he was in constant touch with officials and has asked them to ensure that there is no disruption in the government's functioning.

According to officials, after Mr Yediyurappa tested positive, random tests were conducted at the CM's home office "Krishna" and official residence "Cauvery", during which at least six people including gunman, driver, and house-keeping staff have tested positive.

They have been sent to to COVID Care Centre set up at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BEIC) here as they were asymptomatic, sources said.

Mr Yediyurappa's personal residence, Dhavalagiri at Dollars Colony here has also been sanitised, they said, adding that entry will be restricted to home office and official residence for some time now.

Meanwhile, Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, whom the Chief Minister had met on July 31, have tested negative.

In a statement released by the governor's office, his personal secretary Tejas Bhatti said after knowing that the Chief Minister tested COVID-19 positive, the governor, he himself and ADC to governor underwent corona Ag test and tested negative today.

Bommai's office too in a statement said that the Home Minister had undergone a rapid antigen test and the results were negative.

Leaders across party lines have wished for Mr Yediyurappa's speedy recovery.

"I wish Hon'ble CM @BSYBJP a speedy recovery. @CMofKarnataka," former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda tweeted.

"I wish Shri BS Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people," the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Mr Yediyurappa said BJP national president JP Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too wished him speedy recovery.

BJP workers and Mr Yediyurappa's supporters held prayers in some parts of the State for his well-being.

