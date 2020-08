COVID-Positive Karnataka Chief Minister's Vital Parameters Stable: Hospital

BS Yediyurappa is engaged in work, hospital officials said (File)

The vital parameters of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, under treatment for COVID-19 at Manipal Hospitals, are stable, sources in the facility said on Saturday.

"The chief minister has been under treatment since his admission to Manipal Hospitals. At present, his vital parameters are stable. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts," director of the hospital Dr Manish Rai said in a statement.

The 77-year-old chief minister had, on the night of August 2, said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is being shifted to a hospital following doctors' advice.

Officials have said the chief minister is engaged in work, like signing files and holding review meetings from the hospital.

Mr Yediyurappa has also condoled the death of a Karnataka Administrative Service officer H Gangadharaiah due to a cardiac arrest while on COVID duty.

"The chief minister has announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and a government job for a family member of Mr Gangadharaiah and instructed that his last rites be performed with full state honours," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet.

