'Surprised That...': Sharad Pawar On PM Modi's Karnataka Campaigning

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given "religious" slogans during election campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10.

When one takes up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing, Mr Pawar told a regional news channel.

Speaking to reporters in Pandharpur temple town earlier on Sunday, the NCP chief claimed the Congress will come to power in Karnataka.

"We take oath for democratic values and secularism at the time of contesting an election," Pawar told TV9 Marathi.

"I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections. We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing," he said.

Asked about the ongoing agitation at Barsu village in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district where a section of locals are opposing a mega oil refinery project, the NCP leader said he was keen on visiting the place, but it will be decided when and how he finds the time.

"I had a meeting with representatives of Barsu villagers. I will hold another meeting with experts. I feel the issue should be taken forward by taking the villagers into confidence," he said.

