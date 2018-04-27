Rahul Gandhi Flight Scare: Aviation Regulator Says 'Snag Not Uncommon' Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi's plane took off from Delhi around 9.20 am for Karnataka on Thursday.

Karnataka Elections: Rahul Gandhi and four others were on a flight that developed "multiple faults". New Delhi: The



"The operator has reported the incident to us. It was snag of autopilot mode and pilot shifted to manual mode and landed safely," said BS Bhullar, who heads the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).



"Shutting of autopilot incidents are not uncommon. For any VIP flight, DGCA examines it in detail. We shall do here also," he added. A detailed report will be out in two weeks.



The Congress has called for a thorough investigation and this morning, there were a deluge of tweets from party leaders expressing concern.



In a letter to the Karnataka police, a party leader described the flight as "particularly frightening and uncommon" and said the entire experience had left the passengers "with a lot of anxiety and distress" and positively fearing for their lives".



The aircraft developed "multiple faults" and went into free fall, said the complaint filed by Kaushal Vidyarthee, a key member of the Congress president's team, also accompanying him on the flight.

The pilots were able to land the plane at Hubli airport but according to the complaint, only after two attempts.



Mr Gandhi's team member said in his letter that the "suspicious and faulty performance" of the aircraft was due to technical snags. "Serious questions related to intentional tampering with the aircraft cannot also be brushed aside and are required to be addressed and investigated," Mr Vidyarthee said.



Mr Gandhi's plane took off from Delhi around 9.20 am for Karnataka, the party-ruled state where he is leading the Congress's campaign for the May 12 election in the face of an aggressive BJP challenge.



At around 10.45 am, Mr Vidyarthee said, the aircraft suddenly tilted to one side. It lost altitude and there was violent shuddering of the aircraft body though the weather outside was clear. A clanking noise was clearly audible from one side of the plane throughout, his letter said, recalling the 40-minute scare.



Later in a tweet, Mr Vidyarthee called it the most "frightening experience in my life", referred to the plane going into what he called was a "free fall" but admired Mr Gandhi's composure and calmness "as he stood beside pilots trying to save the situation".



