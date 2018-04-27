Karnataka Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Release Congress Election Manifesto

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018: Rahul Gandhi will launch Congress' election manifesto in Mangaluru

Here are the LIVE Updates from Karnataka election campaigning:



09:07 (IST) "If Yogi Adityanath comes here, it will be a minus point for BJP," Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah predicted. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is going to campaign in the state next week. 09:02 (IST) Rahul Gandhi and four passengers on a chartered flight from Delhi to Karnataka got a major scare on Thursday after the aircraft reportedly developed "multiple faults", triggering a complaint to seek a probe to determine if there was any "intentional tampering" of the aircraft. 08:54 (IST) Development, fast paced development, all round development: this is the three pronged agenda for Karnataka that PM Modi told BJP party workers over video interaction. 08:33 (IST) According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters as per the draft electoral rolls stands at 4,90,06,901 (approximately 4.90 crore), however the total number of voters as per the final electoral rolls stood at 4,96,82,357 (approximately 4.96 crore). For more information on upcoming election, read According to the Election Commission, the total number of voters as per the draft electoral rolls stands at 4,90,06,901 (approximately 4.90 crore), however the total number of voters as per the final electoral rolls stood at 4,96,82,357 (approximately 4.96 crore). For more information on upcoming election, read here 08:31 (IST) Social media has been a prominent platform in the campaigns of both the BJP and Congress. Read about the social media war rooms of both parties Social media has been a prominent platform in the campaigns of both the BJP and Congress. Read about the social media war rooms of both parties here

The campaign for the Karnataka Assembly election has picked pace ahead of voting day on May 12. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will release the party's election manifesto at the TMA Pai Convention Hall in Mangaluru. He will also visit Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Temple in Dakshina Kannada district. BJP president Amit Shah 's planned road show at Bellary has been cancelled, but he will hold a road show at Koupal in the evening. Yesterday Mr Gandhi had held a road show in Ankola, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech to BJP party workers in the state via video conferencing.