Rahul Gandhi Says Congress' Karnataka Manifesto Is "People's Mann Ki Baat" Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: The Congress has promised to create one crore jobs in five years, if voted to power in Karnataka.

Share EMAIL PRINT Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi released the Congress manifesto in Mangaluru. Mangaluru: Congress president



The party has promised to create one crore jobs in five years, if voted to power in Karnataka.



Rahul Gandhi, 47, released the manifesto a day after a



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, veteran leaders Veerappa Moily, Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders too were present at TMA Pai Convention Hall in the coastal city.



The 44-page booklet has a prominent image of Rahul Gandhi and the tricolor on its cover.



Rahul Gandhi described the manifesto as the "voice of the people of Karnataka". "This is not a manifesto that has been made by three to four people in a closed room," Mr Gandhi said. The Congress president claimed that the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the previous state elections.



Rahul Gandhi has a packed day of campaigning day ahead. After the manifesto's release, he addressed a gathering on Bantwal, 25 km from Mangaluru. He will be visiting a math or seminary in Dakshina Kannada district and will later address public gatherings in Kodagu and Mysuru.



In Karnataka, the Congress is facing a stiff battle from the BJP which is trying to reclaim the state where it formed a government in 2008. Karnataka is one of the only three states ruled by the Congress.



Polling in the high-stakes elections will take place on May 12 and counting of votes will take place three days later.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he released his party's manifesto in Mangaluru today ahead of next month's Karnataka elections. "The prime minister likes to tell the people his "mann ki baat". This manifesto contains the "mann ki baat" of the Karnataka people," Mr Gandhi said, referring to PM Modi's monthly radio address to the nation.The party has promised to create one crore jobs in five years, if voted to power in Karnataka.Rahul Gandhi, 47, released the manifesto a day after a mid-air scare on his flight to Karnataka . The Congress has called for an investigation,alleging "intentional tampering" of the aircraft. The plane landed at Hubli airport but according to the complaint, only after two aborted attempts.Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, veteran leaders Veerappa Moily, Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders too were present at TMA Pai Convention Hall in the coastal city.The 44-page booklet has a prominent image of Rahul Gandhi and the tricolor on its cover.Rahul Gandhi described the manifesto as the "voice of the people of Karnataka". "This is not a manifesto that has been made by three to four people in a closed room," Mr Gandhi said. The Congress president claimed that the Siddaramaiah government had fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto released ahead of the previous state elections.Rahul Gandhi has a packed day of campaigning day ahead. After the manifesto's release, he addressed a gathering on Bantwal, 25 km from Mangaluru. He will be visiting a math or seminary in Dakshina Kannada district and will later address public gatherings in Kodagu and Mysuru. In Karnataka, the Congress is facing a stiff battle from the BJP which is trying to reclaim the state where it formed a government in 2008. Karnataka is one of the only three states ruled by the Congress.Polling in the high-stakes elections will take place on May 12 and counting of votes will take place three days later. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter