Focus On Cow Slaughter, Cop Killers Run Free: Kapil Sibal On Bulandshahr

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday attacked the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over the invoking of the National Security Act against three people arrested in connection with an alleged cow-slaughter incident and asked why there was no action against those accused of killing a policeman.

On Monday, Bulandshahr administration invoked the National Security Act against three people arrested in connection with an alleged cow-slaughter incident. Cattle carcasses were found strewn in the fields outside Mahaw village in Siyana on December 3. A mob went on a rampage and Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, was killed.

"Wah Yogi ji (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath)...NSA for those accused of killing cows. Freedom for those involved in killing Inspector Subodh Kant Singh," Kapil Sibal said in a tweet.

"When law is allowed to be obstructive, agendas become destructive," the former Union minister added.

Two separate police complaints -- one for the violence against nearly 80 people (including 27 named) and the other for cow slaughter -- were registered. Seven people were arrested in the cow-slaughter case, three of whom were charged under the National Security Act.