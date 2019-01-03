Bulandshahr Cop Murder: Bajrang Dal's Yogesh Raj, Main Accused, Arrested

Bulandshahr violence: Yogesh Raj had eluded the police for 30 days and even sent videos from hiding.

The main accused in the Bulandshahr mob violence in which a police officer was killed last month has been arrested. Yogesh Raj, "Accused no 1" in the killing of the officer in mob frenzy over alleged cow slaughter, was handed over to cops by leaders of his Bajrang Dal.

Yogesh Raj had eluded the police for 30 days and even sent videos from hiding. He was arrested only after the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu right-wing outfit, handed him over.

He is accused of inciting mob violence on December 3 after the discovery of cow carcasses from a forest. He had filed a complaint of cow killing naming 10 accused.

Inspector Singh was targeted by a mob of around 400 people, who hit with rocks and then beat him with sticks. Then they chased his car to a field where he was killed. A 20-year-old local man also died in the violence.

Another man who led the fatal attack Inspector Singh was arrested on Tuesday. The police said the man, identified as Kalua, had attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with an axe, chopping off a couple of his fingers and then inflicting a head wound. After that, the officer was shot. Prashant Nutt, the man who allegedly pulled the trigger, was arrested on December 28.