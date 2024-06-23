Who Is Pradeep Singh Kharola, The New National Testing Agency Chief

The Centre replaced the NTA chief amid NEET row

Subodh Kumar Singh, Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), was replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola on Saturday.

The Centre replaced the NTA chief after facing backlash and protests in several parts over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG and the cancellation of the UGC-NET Exam.

The official statement by the government read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the following: Assignment of additional charge of the post of Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education to Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola. IAS (KN:85) (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

It added, “Placing the services of Shri Subodh Kumar Singh, IAS (CG:97), Director General, National Testing Agency, Ministry of Education on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel & Training.”

Who is Pradeep Singh Kharola?