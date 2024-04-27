Video: UP School Teacher Smashes Neighbour's Car With Brick, Attacks Family

A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr broke into her neighbour's house on Saturday and bashed in the windows of their car, a CCTV video shows.

In the clip that went viral on social media, Parul Sharma, a school teacher, is seen entering the parking area outside her neighbour Priya Goyal's house at 3 am with a brick in her hand. She flings the brick at the car's windscreen and pulls out a rock from a bag and throws it at the car. She then uses the rock to bash in all the windows of the parked vehicle.

Videos recorded by the neighbour's family show Ms Sharma continue her belligerent attack on the car even as the family wake up and confront her. In one of the clips, she is accompanied by her elderly mother who does nothing to stop her. The school teacher continues to hurl abuses at her neighbours and tries to force open the door separating them.

In their complaint, the neighbours alleged that after she smashed all the car windows, Sharma broke a lock on the house's gate and attacked her family including her three-year-old son who sustained minor injuries. The family then informed the police. While it is not known what led to the attack, police said the two families have had an ongoing dispute.

"A video of a fight between the neighbours in Bulanshahr's Kotwali Nagar has gone viral on social media. A case has been filed," senior police officer Shankar Prasad, said.

A case of trespassing, voluntarily causing hurt, damaging property and criminal intimidation have been filed against the teacher.

