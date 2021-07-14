Supreme Court Takes Note Of UP Allowing Kanwar Yatra, Seeks Response

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra from next week despite the COVID-19 threat.

The court took up the matter on its own following the state granting permission yesterday, and has sought a response from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

On Tuesday the UP government said the Kanwar Yatra - a gathering of tens of thousands of devotees of Lord Shiva - could take place with a "minimum number of people" and that a negative RT-PCR test could be made compulsory, if required.