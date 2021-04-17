"Kumbh Mela Should Now Only Be Symbolic To Strengthen Covid Fight": PM

Kumbh Mela attracts millions of devotees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning appealed that the mega Kumbh Mela "should now only be symbolic amid coronavirus crisis", stressing that it will give a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Huge gathering of tens of thousands of pilgrims - along the banks of the Ganga - in the last few days has sparked nationwide concern as India, hit by the second wave, sees an alarming surge in infections.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he spoke to top seer - Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj - over phone and made an appeal about the religious gathering that attracts millions of devotees.

On Wednesday, reports that the akhadas - which wield enormous power and influence - had agreed to call off the Kumbh in the face of mounting health concerns were quickly dismissed. Officials insisted no talks had taken place, and that the Kumbh would continue as scheduled.

"The Kumbh Mela used to begin in January, but looking at the Covid situation, the state government decided to start it in April this time. The centre's SOP said because of the situation, the duration would be reduced. I have no information of it being curtailed," said Deepak Rawat, District Magistrate, Haridwar, and Kumbh Mela officer.

India has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid cases. This morning, 2,34,692 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in biggest daily spike so far.