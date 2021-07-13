"Crowds Without Masks In Hill Stations, Markets Cause For Concern": PM

The Prime Minister was addressing a virtual meeting with the eight chief ministers of northeastern states

Recent images from hill stations and city markets - of large crowds without face masks and zero social distancing - are a "cause for concern", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday, as he underlined the need to follow Covid protocols to ward off a potential third wave of infections.

Addressing a virtual meeting of chief ministers from the eight northeastern states, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of adhering to basic rules - wearing of face masks when in public, avoiding large gatherings, and ensuring vaccination - to prevent a third wave of COVID-19 cases.

"It is true that tourism, business and business have been greatly affected due to coronavirus... but today I will say very emphatically that it is not okay to have huge crowds in hill stations and markets without wearing masks," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The virus does not come and go on its own... we bring it with us when we disobey the rules. Experts are warning us repeatedly that careless behaviour - like overcrowding - will lead to an increase in Covid cases. So steps should be taken to prevent crowds," he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to ensure rapid and widespread vaccination - a subject that has made headlines with rows over vaccine prices and states complaining of a lack of doses.

He also red-flagged the increase in cases in the northeastern states; last week central government data showed 47 of India's 73 districts with a positivity rate of over 10 per cent were from the northeast.

The Prime Minister's comments come as a flood of videos and images have emerged on social media showing massive crowds at hill stations like Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

#WATCH | Tourists throng Manali town in Kullu district as Himachal Pradesh government eases COVID restrictions pic.twitter.com/snIiwfcIo5 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

The posts led to experts and medical professionals ringing the alarm bells and slamming tourists' behaviour as "reckless", particularly since the horrific images of the second wave are still fresh.

Last week the Health Ministry, during a scheduled Covid briefing, warned people against failure to wear masks and follow social distancing, saying: "... the infection always spreads faster in crowded places... if we are irresponsible and don't follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, it can spread."