Attempt To 'Enslave Brown Person': Kangana Ranaut On Twitter Ban

Actor Kangana Ranaut said she has many platforms she can use to raise her voice. (File)

Actor Kangana Ranaut's account was permanently removed today by Twitter, which accused her of violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour with a controversial post.

The actor, defiant, called it the "death of democracy" in a rant on Instagram.

"Twitter has only proved my point. They are Americans, and by birth a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person. They want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice, including my own art in the form of cinema," the 33-year-old said.

"But my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering," added Ms Ranaut.

In the post that led to her removal from the micro-blogging site, the 34-year-old actor referred to the post-poll violence in Bengal and appeared to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

In recent posts, she demanded President's Rule in Bengal and targeted Mamata Banerjee, calling her an "unleashed monster".