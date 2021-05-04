Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Permanently Suspended

The tweet sparked outrage and calls for action against Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account has been permanently suspended after a series of controversial tweets.

In the tweet that appears to have spurred this action, the actor seems to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal. She was reacting to a tweet by journalist-politician Swapan Dasgupta on the violence in Bengal after election results on Sunday.

The tweet sparked outrage and calls for action against the actor.

The actor has also posted a rant on her Instagram account but has not yet said anything on her Twitter account being blocked.

In the tearful rant, she talks about "disturbing news, videos and photos from Bengal of people being murdered, gang-raped and their houses being burnt". She also calls for President's Rule.

Last year, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had provoked fury with a tweet blaming the Tablighi Jamaat for Covid spread.