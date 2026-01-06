Centre Gives X Time Till Wednesday To Submit Report On Sexualised Images

The government has given X an additional time till January 7 to submit a detailed Action Taken Report after it issued a stern warning to the Elon Musk-led social media platform over indecent and sexually-explicit content being generated through misuse of AI-based services like 'Grok' and other tools.

On Friday, the government directed X to immediately remove all vulgar, obscene and unlawful content, especially generated by Grok (X's built-in artificial intelligence interface) or face action under the law. The ministry had also asked the US-based social media firm to submit a detailed action taken report (ATR) within 72 hours of the directive (effectively by January 5).

Sources said X had sought more time, and now it has been asked to submit its report by January 7.

The IT Ministry, in its January 2 missive, said that Grok AI, developed by X and integrated on the platform, is being misused by users to create fake accounts to host, generate, publish or share obscene images or videos of women in a derogatory or vulgar manner.

"Importantly, this is not limited to creation of fake accounts but also targets women who host or publish their images or videos, through prompts, image manipulation and synthetic outputs," the ministry said, asserting that such conduct reflects a serious failure of platform-level safeguards and enforcement mechanisms, and amounts to gross misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in violation of stipulated laws.

The ministry said the regulatory provisions under the IT Act and rules were being flouted by the platform, particularly in relation to obscene, indecent, vulgar, pornographic, paedophilic, or otherwise unlawful or harmful content.

"The aforesaid acts and omissions are viewed with grave concern, as they have the effect of violating the dignity, privacy and safety of women and children, normalising sexual harassment and exploitation in digital spaces, and undermining the statutory due diligence framework applicable to intermediaries operating in India," the IT Ministry said, drawing attention to its December 29, 2025 advisory that had instructed all platforms to undertake an immediate review of their internal compliance frameworks, content moderation practices and user enforcement mechanisms, in order to ensure strict and continuous adherence to laws.

The government made it clear to X that compliance with the IT Act and rules is not optional, and that the statutory exemptions under section 79 of the IT Act (which deals with safe harbour and immunity from liability for online intermediaries) are conditional upon strict observance of due diligence obligations.

"Accordingly, you are advised to strictly desist from the hosting, displaying, uploading, publication, transmission, storage, sharing of any content on your platform that is obscene, pornographic, vulgar, indecent, sexually explicit, paedophilic, or otherwise prohibited under any law for the time being in force in any manner whatsoever," the ministry said on January 2.

The government warned X in clear terms that any failure to observe due diligence obligations shall result in the loss of the exemption from liability under section 79 of the IT Act, and that the platform will also be liable for consequential action under other laws, including the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

It directed X to immediately undertake a comprehensive technical, procedural and governance-level review of Grok, including its prompt-processing, output-generation (responses generated using Large Language Models or LLMs), image-handling and safety guardrails "so as to ensure that the application does not generate, promote or facilitate content which contains nudity, sexualisation, sexually explicit or otherwise unlawful content in any form".

It asked X to enforce user terms of service and AI usage restrictions, including ensuring strong deterrent measures such as suspension, termination and other enforcement actions against violating users and accounts.

X has also been asked to remove or disable access "without delay" to all content already generated or disseminated in violation of applicable laws, in strict compliance with the timelines prescribed under the IT Rules, 2021, without, as such, vitiating the evidence.

The ministry has asked X to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within 72 hours of the date of issuance of the said letter.

The ATR, it said, must cover specific technical and organisational measures adopted or proposed in relation to the Grok application; the role and oversight exercised by the Chief Compliance Officer; actions taken against offending content, users and accounts; as well as mechanisms to ensure compliance with the mandatory reporting requirement under Indian laws.

"...ensure ongoing, demonstrable and auditable compliance with all due diligence obligations under the IT Act and the IT Rules, 2021, failing which appropriate action may be initiated, including the loss of the exemption from liability under section 79 of the IT Act, and consequential action as provided under any law including the IT Act and the BNS," the ministry wrote.

On Sunday, X's Safety handle said it will act against illegal content by removing it, permanently suspending accounts that uploaded the material and working with local governments as required.

"Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content," it had said, reiterating Musk's stance on illegal content.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)