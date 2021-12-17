Kangana Ranaut Moves Sessions Court To Transfer Javed Akhtar Defamation Case

A criminal defamation case has been filed against Kangana Ranaut by lyricist Javed Akhtar. (File)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut today moved the sessions court in Mumbai against a lower court's order rejecting her application seeking transfer of the criminal defamation case filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) had dismissed her plea seeking transfer of case from the Andheri magistrate's court in October.

Ms Ranaut's review application, filed before the Borivali sessions court through advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, said the CMM failed to appreciate that the magistrate had "misused" his powers to cause intentional injury to the applicant (her case).

Earlier, the actor had said in her transfer petition before the CMM that she had "lost faith" in the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court as it indirectly "threatened" to issue a warrant if she failed to appear before it in a bailable offence.

Mr Akhtar filed the defamation complaint before the Andheri court in November 2020 over certain statements made by Ms Ranaut during a TV interview.

