Kamal Nath's Dig At BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya Involves A Cricket Bat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took an apparent dig at BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya

Days after BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed a municipal officer with a cricket bat, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took an apparent dig at him by saying, "Cricket bat should be used to symbolise nation's victory, not defeat of democracy." The chief minister also advised youngsters, especially young lawmakers, to shun violence.

Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, has been sent to jail till July 7. A video of him assaulting the civic body official was widely shared on social media. He is the son of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

In a release, Kamal Nath said, "India has two distinct features. First, it is the world's largest democracy and second, it houses the largest youth population in the world. Young public representatives, you have the duty to make laws, not to take law into your hands on the streets." Kamal Nath is a Congress leader.

Mr Nath also praised the Indian cricket team playing in the World Cup. He also added, "As chief minister, I have the obligation to maintain a communication with my young and promising companions. Work for the victory of India in the field, not for the defeat of democracy on the streets."

BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed a civic body official in Indore with a cricket bat. Earlier today, BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah sought a report on Akash Vijayvargiya's assault case from the party's Madhya Pradesh unit. The official, who was beaten up, was part of a team that was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore when they were approached by Akash Vijayvargiya and his supporters. "You should leave within five minutes or else whatever happens after that will be your responsibility," Mr Vijayvargiya told the officers.

On video, the young politician and his supporters are seen chasing the official with a cricket bat in the presence of policemen and television crews.

"In the BJP, we've been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan (first request and then attack)," he told reporters after the assault.

Mr Vijayvargiya was arrested later in the day and a case was registered against him for assault, rioting and obstructing government work.

