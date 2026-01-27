Son Of Jharkhand Industrialist, Kidnapped On January 13, Recovered Safely

Kairav Gandhi, the 24-year-old son of well-known Jamshedpur businessman Devang Gandhi, who was abducted 14 days ago, has been rescued safely from the clutches of his kidnappers, officials said on Tuesday.

He reached his residence in Jamshedpur at around 4.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the police, he was recovered from somewhere between Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and Gaya in Bihar.

Jamshedpur SSP Piyush Pandey confirmed the safe recovery of the businessman's son and stated that the police's top priority was the victim's safety, which has been successfully ensured.

He added that raids and technical investigations are continuously underway to identify and arrest the criminals involved. The police are examining every aspect of the case to fully resolve it.

Kairav Gandhi, a resident of Jamshedpur's CH area, was abducted on January 13 between 11.30 a.m. and 1 p.m., when he had left home in his Creta car. He had informed his family that he would first go to SBI Bank in Bistupur, then to his company in Adityapur, and would return home for lunch.

When he did not return home by 1.45 p.m., and his mobile phone was found switched off, the family began searching for him. Shortly thereafter, the family received a call from a foreign number informing them of Kairav Gandhi's abduction and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 crore. Later, reports emerged that the ransom demand had increased to Rs 10 crore.

Given the seriousness of the case, the Jharkhand Police constituted seven Special Investigation Teams (SITs). These teams conducted continuous raids not only in Jharkhand but also in Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Tadasha Mishra had personally visited Jamshedpur two days ago to review the action taken and the progress of the investigation in the kidnapping case.

With Kairav Gandhi's safe return, the entire city has breathed a sigh of relief. However, it is not yet clear whether his release was entirely the result of police action or due to efforts made by the family. The police may soon hold a press conference to reveal full details of the case.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)