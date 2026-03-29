'Justice For Zubeen Garg In 100 Days': Congress' Poll Promise In Assam

Even as the countdown to the April 9 polls in Assam has begun, the main Opposition Congress on Wednesday released its Assembly election manifesto, announcing five key guarantees.

The manifesto was unveiled by All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, with a major promise that the party would ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg case within 100 days.

Addressing a public rally in Nowboicha in the Lakhimpur district, Kharge said the manifesto was "crafted in consultation with the people" and outlined what he described as a forward-looking roadmap focused on welfare, social security, and indigenous rights.

The Congress also promised unconditional monthly financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to women for entrepreneurship, positioning it as a departure from what Kharge termed "conditional transfers."

"The BJP gives conditional transfers. They ask if you are from the BJP. Congress will not ask such questions. We will provide financial support unconditionally, and if possible, go beyond that," he said.

The party also announced cashless health insurance coverage of Rs 25 lakh for every family, citing similar schemes in Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The manifesto further pledged to provide permanent land pattas to 10 lakh indigenous people, replacing the current system of annual allotments.

Congress also plans to bring a law against religious hate speech if voted to power.

"We will bring a strict law with five-year imprisonment for anyone making remarks against any religion after forming the government," said state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi at the rally.

With these five guarantees, the Congress has intensified its poll campaign in the state.