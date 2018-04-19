Judge BH Loya Case Live Updates: Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Attempt To "Malign Judiciary", Says Top Court

Judge BH Loya was handling a murder case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was among the accused, when he died of a heart attack in 2014.

Updated: April 19, 2018 11:26 IST
Judge Loya died in December 2014. (File)

More than two years after the death of judge BH Loya, the Supreme Court today dismissed plea seeking an independent investigation into his death. Five petitions have called for an inquiry into the case since the death of the 48-year-old special CBI judge in December 2014. 

Here are the live updates into the Judge BH Loya death case:




Apr 19, 2018
11:26 (IST)
"A Black Day": Prashant Bhushan On Verdict

"The statement of the judges from the lower court was not on affidavit," Prashant Bhushan said while talking to reporters commenting on the verdict as he explained the top court saying the petitions were trying to raise doubt over the statements of the judges in the death case. He called it a "black day" in reference to the verdict.
Apr 19, 2018
11:23 (IST)
"It's the court's duty to protect the law," Supreme Court said as it pronounced the verdict. 
Apr 19, 2018
11:17 (IST)
Several political parties, including the grand old party Congress, sought fresh probe in the death case. Judge BH Loya was hearing the 2004 Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case at the time of his death.
Apr 19, 2018
11:15 (IST)
Judge Loya's death was "natural", the top court said today. It further said that motivated and frivolous petitions "detract court's time." 
Apr 19, 2018
11:10 (IST)
Pronouncing the judgement in the case, the top court said the petitions seeking independent probe were a "frontal attack on judiciary".  "Political rivalries have to be solved in the hall of democracy," the top court said, adding that "misuse of PIL is a matter of concern." Read the top quotes by Supreme Court here

Apr 19, 2018
11:06 (IST)
Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that it had no information about the death of BH Loya, who died in Nagpur in December 2014.

In a written reply to a query by KTS Tulsi on the issue, Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in the Rajya Sabha that 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects under the 7th Schedule of the Constitution. "The Ministry of Home Affairs has no information in this regard," he said.

Apr 19, 2018
11:03 (IST)
 "We can't doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with Judge Loya," top court bench, headed by Chief Justice Of India Dipak Misra, said. Read the story here.
Apr 19, 2018
10:55 (IST)
"There is no merit in the petitions and there is no reason to doubt the statements of sitting judges. Attempt of the petitioners was to malign the judiciary," Supreme Court said, according to news agency ANI.
Apr 19, 2018
10:53 (IST)
The top court referred to the petitions in the Judge BH Loya case as "scandalous". The Supreme Court also said further said it amounts to "criminal contempt".
Apr 19, 2018
10:51 (IST)
The Supreme Court has rejected petitition seeking independent probe into the death of special CBI Judge BH Loya. 
