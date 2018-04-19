No Probe Into Judge Loya Death, Supreme Court Says Petitions 'Scandalous'

Death of Judge BH Loya, who was hearing Sohrabuddin case, won't be investigated, Supreme Court said today
New Delhi: The death of judge BH Loya in 2014 while deciding on murder charges against BJP president Amit Shah will not be investigated, the Supreme Court said today, calling petitions for an independent probe "scandalous" and a "frontal attack on the judiciary". A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also found the petitions in criminal contempt, based on the statement of four Mumbai judges who were with judge Loya at the time and had asserted that he died of natural causes. 48-year-old judge Loya was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused, when he died of a heart attack in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where he was attending a wedding. The judge who replaced judge Loya ruled there was not enough evidence against Amit Shah to merit a trial and discharged the BJP chief. The top court, without any anyone, said it "takes strong exception to Insinuation made that one individual controls judiciary".
Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to this big story:
While rejecting a probe, the Supreme Court said "we can't doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with Loya" in his last hours.
Judges J Kulkarni, J Barde, J Modak and JRR Rathi have stated that the death of Judge Loya was "natural and unfortunate". The Supreme Court said: "Business rivalries to be resolved in market and political rivalries in the hall of democracy. It is the court's duty to protect law."
During the hearing, it was argued that the two other judges besides the Chief Justice, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, should exit the case as they are from Mumbai.
Five petitions called for an independent inquiry after questions were raised about the death last year. In an interview to the Caravan magazine, judge Loya's sister Anuradha Biyani questioned the circumstances of his death. Another relative alleged that judge Loya was offered a huge bribe and was under immense mental pressure. The Maharashtra police rubbished the family's claims.
Amid renewed speculation, Judge Loya's son Anuj Loya said in January that the family no longer had any suspicion about the death. "There was some suspicion before due to emotional turmoil, but now it is clear," Anuj Loya told reporters.
The Maharashtra government told the top court that the petitions were motivated and the judge's death was being politicized since he was connected with a criminal case in which a person heading a political party had been discharged.
Petitioners calling for a probe pointed out that the judge didn't drink and led an active life, playing tennis every day for two hours. He or his family had no history of heart ailments, the court was told.
The case became a rallying point for the opposition, which said there was a threat to democracy when lawyers and judges working on important cases were targeted. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind with a group of lawmakers, asking for an independent investigation into judge Loya's death.
The Congress also alleged that besides judge Loya, two men he reportedly confided in about pressure and threats -- lawyer Shrikant Khandalkar and district judge Prakash Thombre -- died mysteriously. In 2015, lawyer Shrikant Khandalkar fell to his death from the sixth floor of a district court building. The next year, Prakash Thombre fell from the top berth inside a train coach and his spine broke.