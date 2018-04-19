"Judge Loya Death Is Natural": 5 Big Quotes From Supreme Court Today Judge BH Loya case: The Supreme Court said the petitions (PILs) appear to be an attempt to malign judges, and is a frontal attack on the judiciary

The Supreme Court has



Here is a compilation of what the judges said: These PILs (public interest litigations) are scandalous and amount to criminal contempt.

We cannot doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with (Judge BH) Loya.

It appears to be an attempt by the petitioners to malign judges, and is a frontal attack on the judiciary. The misuse of PIL is a matter of concern. The motivated and frivolous PILs detract the court's time from hearing genuine petitions.

In this case, the petitioners said they had no personal agenda, but during hearing a veiled attempt was made to lodge an attack on the judiciary, which was confronted with scurrilous allegations.

Business rivalries have to be resolved in the market, and political rivalries in the hall of democracy. It's the court's duty to protect the law.



The Supreme Court has rejected petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of Judge BH Loya . A top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra observed that Judge Loya's death was "natural". The other two judges in the bench are Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud. The Supreme Court said it takes strong exception to the insinuation that one individual controls the judiciary.