The Supreme Court is expected to take a call tomorrow on whether an independent investigation will be held into the death of judge BH Loya.Judge Loya had died of a heart attack in Nagpur in December 2014, while hearing a murder case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused.The judge who replaced him ruled that there was no evidence against Mr Shah to merit a trial. Last year, in an interview to the Caravan magazine, Judge Loya's sister had raised questions about his death, triggering calls for an independent investigation.