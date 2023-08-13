JP Nadda Offers Prayer At Dakshineswar Kali Temple In Kolkata

Mr Nadda was seen receiving a warm welcome from the party workers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, reached Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata on Sunday.

After offering prayers at the temple, Mr Nadda said that he prayed to the goddess and seeks strength and blessing from him and his party members so that they can remain dedicated to the service of “Maa Bharati".

In the visuals, Mr Nadda was seen receiving a warm welcome from the party workers present at the venue ahead of his arrival and later he was seen offering prayers with full rituals inside the temple.

"I prayed to 'Maa' to grant my people and party the power, energy and strength so that under the leadership of PM Modi we remain dedicated to the service of 'Maa Bharati and make India a developed nation not just Physical dimension but also in the spiritual world,” said Mr Nadda while interacting with media after offering prayers at the temple.

Earlier on Saturday Mr Nadda held a meeting with the party's state core committee. Ahead of that he met panchayat election-winning candidates and congratulated them for their achievement in the West Bengal panchayat polls amid adverse conditions.

The BJP national president also expressed his grief for the victims who lost their life during the panchayat polls. JP Nadda launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for the poll violence during Vidhan Sabha polls earlier and the recently concluded Panchayat poll elections.

