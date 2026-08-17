'Go Meet Jharkhand Protesters': Rahul Gandhi's Letter To Ally Hemant Soren

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has requested his ally and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to meet the students protesting against alleged irregularities in the state's recruitment examinations.

In a letter to Soren on August 14, Gandhi said the protests, which entered day 24 on Monday, have been "peaceful" and the students' demands are "legitimate".

A large number of job aspirants have been staging a sit-in protest in Ranchi, demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Civil Services Examination, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination and other recruitment tests.

"The Congress party believes that the right to peaceful protest as enshrined in the Constitution of India is one of the central pillars of our democracy. We have, therefore, offered our full support to students protesting paper leaks and irregularities in the education system over the last few months," Gandhi said.

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He also "appreciated" that the Jharkhand government has begun a dialogue with the students.

"I believe that there is also agreement on several demands raised by the students. However, the protests continue, and some students remain on an indefinite hunger strike. I am writing to suggest that you personally meet with representatives of the protesting students," he said.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, said the move will help "reinforce the government's commitment to resolve their remaining concerns".

Gandhi said the youth of India are its future and asserted that "we owe them our solidarity and support at this moment of crisis".

"Withdraw Coalition Support": Jharkhand Protesters To Rahul Gandhi

The protesting students had on Saturday asked Rahul Gandhi to withdraw support from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led coalition if the "chief minister was not listening to him".

They also said that Gandhi had expressed support for them but that "no concrete action" had followed.

They have also demanded the resignation of Soren, who is serving his fourth term since 2024, and announced that they would protest outside his residence on August 20.

What Are Jharkhand Protesters' Demands

Led by student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, thousands of job aspirants have been protesting at the Jaipal Singh Stadium in Ranchi since July 29.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto during a hunger strike on August 4

Photo Credit: ANI

It is alleged that seats for these exams were sold to candidates, including those from outside Jharkhand, for Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

They have said that repeated incidents of examination malpractice are damaging the future of deserving candidates and reducing public confidence in the recruitment system.

The protesters said they have been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action.

Students protest over the alleged paper leak of the JPSC civil services examination in Ranchi on July 29

Photo Credit: ANI

The JPSC has postponed the Combined Civil Services Mains Examination, originally scheduled from July 25 to 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances".