Jharkhand Government Invites Student Protesters For Fresh Talks On Monday

The Jharkhand government has invited students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations for a fresh rounds of talks on Monday, an official said.

The decision came after the Sub-Divisional Officer and ADM, Law and Order held a meeting with the students at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, the protest site.

"The protesters have been invited for talks on August 17 at 2 pm. The students have been offered the proposal to participate in the discussions along with their legal advisor," the official said.

Earlier, six rounds of talks were held between the Jharkhand government and the agitating students.

The 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch', a prominent students' body spearheading the protest, said the agitators have accepted the government's proposal for a fresh round of talks at the State Guest House, but they will not relent on their demands.

The talks will be held in the presence of their legal advisor, 'JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch' leader Ravindra Paswan told reporters.

"We will definitely go for the talks as we want to resolve the issue through dialogue. But, we are firm on two demands - a CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment tests and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combine Graduate Level) exams," Paswan said.

He said the number of students in the delegation that would hold talks with the government panel will be announced on Monday.

The last round of talks, held on August 9, failed to reach any breakthrough. The protests entered the 23rd day on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)