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Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hemant Soren

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the protests over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Ranchi, police said.

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Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Kill Hemant Soren
The accused allegedly made certain objectionable remarks against Hemant Soren during protest.

A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to kill Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the protests over the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Ranchi, police said.

The accused, identified as Vishwajeet Kumar of Bokaro district, was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the Kotwali police station, they said.

"He has been booked under the BNS for allegedly instigating protesters and threatening the chief minister," Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Sanoj Choudhary told PTI.

The accused allegedly made certain objectionable remarks against Soren at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where job aspirants have been protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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