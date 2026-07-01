Jharkhand Man Stabbed For Protesting Harassment, Dies. Massive Protests Follow

A man, who was critically injured in a stabbing for protesting the alleged eve-teasing at a bar in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, died during treatment, triggering massive protests, police said on Tuesday.

The family of the man who died refused to cremate the body if stringent action was not taken within 48 hours against the culprits as well as the policemen, in whose alleged presence he was knifed.

Four policemen were suspended for alleged negligence in connection with the incident, a senior officer said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced the removal of East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey and Seraikela-Kharswan district Superintendent of Police Nidhi Dwivedi for "failing" to maintain law and order and control criminal activities.

The two officers have been re-assigned to police headquarters, Soren said on X.

The Chief Minister also directed the Chaibasa commissioner and Ranchi ADG to camp in the area to review the situation daily, while assigning the DIG (Kolhan) to monitor law and order at Jamshedpur.

The move underscores the state government's emphasis on public safety and police accountability amid recurring reports of crime incidents in the Jamshedpur industrial region, he stated.

The opposition BJP alleged that the industrial city has become a “city of crime” since the JMM-led coalition came to power in Jharkhand.

The 28-year-old man, identified as Himanshu Singh, was among two men who protested the eve-teasing at a bar in the Bistupur police station area on Saturday night, leading to a confrontation, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the duo into their vehicle, they added.

The accused allegedly dragged the two men out of the police patrol vehicle before stabbing them. While Himanshu died on Monday evening, the other victim, Pratiyush, remains in critical condition at Tata Main Hospital, police said.

An FIR was registered against 10 people, including the bar owner, following the incident, they said.

In a statement, police said a probe conducted by the deputy superintendent of police, including an examination of CCTV footage, confirmed lapses on the part of the patrolling team.

Soon after news of Himanshu's death spread, hundreds of people staged a massive road blockade at the Bistupur roundabout, bringing traffic on one of Jamshedpur's busiest thoroughfares to a standstill for more than six hours.

The protesters accused the police of inaction and alleged that the arrest of two accused was merely an eyewash, claiming that the main culprits were still at large. They demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the attack.

During the agitation, protesters burnt tyres and allegedly damaged the vehicle of SP (City) Lalit Meena, shattering one of its windowpanes when the officer reached the spot to persuade them to withdraw the blockade.

A heavy police force was deployed in and around the Bistupur roundabout to maintain law and order.

The victim's father Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI: “We have written to the Jamshedpur superintendent of police, raising three demands: capital punishment to those who killed my only son, a murder case against police officials in whose presence the murder occurred and a government job to Himanshu's wife.” Rejecting the eve-teasing angle, he claimed Himanshu and Pratiyush were trying to pacify the warring groups in the cafe.

“Police brought Himanshu and Pratiyush out of the cafe following the brawl and made them sit in a police patrolling vehicle. However, a group of men arrived, pulled both from the vehicle and attacked them with a cleaver, injuring them grievously,” he said.

During the entire incident, policemen remained mute spectators, he alleged.

Himanshu was the president of the Seraikela-Kharswan district committee of Karni Sena, Singh said.

State BJP vice-president Bhanu Pratap Sahi alleged that the law and order in this peaceful industrial city has been shattered ever since the JMM-led government came to power.

“A murder case should be registered against those policemen in whose presence the murder happened, and they deserve a similar punishment,” Sahi said at a press conference here.

The police were busy checking vehicles and issuing penalties for traffic rule violations instead of providing security to citizens, he alleged.

Sahi demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren step down on moral grounds if he is unable to protect the lives of the people.

Union minister Arjun Munda said the killing had shaken the entire state and raised serious concerns about the law-and-order situation.

"If criminals can fearlessly drag people out of a police vehicle and attack them, then what assurance of safety do ordinary citizens have?" Munda said in a social media post, calling for strict action against those responsible.

Jamshedpur West MLA Saryu Roy held the police directly responsible for the attack.

In a post on social media, the JD(U) leader alleged that dragging to youths out of a police patrol vehicle and attacking them reflected a complete collapse of policing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)