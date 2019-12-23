Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting For 81 State Assembly Seats Today

Polling for Jharkhand elections was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20

Will the BJP retain Jharkhand or will the JMM-Congress alliance govern the state for the next five years? The results of today's elections will also reveal whether the BJP's gamble to install a non-tribal chief minister in a state dominated by the tribal population was right or wrong.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats will start at 8 a.m. in all the 24 district headquarters. The maximum rounds of counting will take place at Chatra with 28 rounds and lowest round at two seats -- Chandankyari and Torpa. The Election Commission has made arrangements for counting at all the districts headquarters. The first result is expected around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Both BJP and Congress alliance made their best efforts to lure the voters. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed nine rallies each, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed five rallies and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed one rally.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is up against ex-cabinet colleague Saryu Rai in Jamshedpur East, which the former has been winning this seat since 1995.

The other important seats are Dumka and Barhet from where JMM Executive President and former Chief Minister is contesting. He is pitted against Social Welfare Minister Louis Marandi at Dumka.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajantarik (JVM-P) President Babulal Marandi is fighting from Dhanwar Assembly seat. The AJSU President, who lost the 2014 Assembly poll, is trying his luck again from Silli seat.

The exit polls indicate edge to JMM and Congress alliance. BJP, however, is confident of returning to power.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the counting of votes:

Dec 23, 2019 06:43 (IST) The most prominent candidates in the election are Chief Minister Raghubar Das, his predecessor Hemant Soren, All Jharkhand Students Union president Sudesh Mahto and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's Babulal Marandi.



Dec 23, 2019 06:39 (IST) Jharkhand Results 2019: Counting to start at 8 am



The counting will start in all the 24 district headquarters of Jharkhand at 8 am, and the results are expected to emerge the same afternoon.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) are among the major political parties which are in the fray in the tribal-dominated state. Raghubar Das took oath as Chief Minister in 2014 after the BJP won 37 seats and stitched an alliance with the AJSU, which had won 5 seats.