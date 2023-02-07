JEE-Main January Edition Results Announced, 20 Candidates Score Full Marks

JEE Main result: The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny, a senior NTA official said.

All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males. (File)

New Delhi:

Twenty candidates have scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.

All the candidates with 100 NTA score are males.

"The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny," a senior NTA official said.

NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.

The second edition of the crucial exam will be held in April.

