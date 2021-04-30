Japan To Send 300 Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators To Help India Fight Covid

India today logged 3,86,452 new cases of coronavirus - the highest single-day rise so far (File)

Japan will provide 300 oxygen concentrators and as many ventilators to India as it stands with its "friend and partner" in its efforts to combat the unprecedented surge in the coronavirus cases, Japan's Foreign Office said today.

India today logged 3,86,452 new cases of coronavirus, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of Covid cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31 lakh-mark. The death count increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities today.

On the request of the Indian government, Japan has "decided to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India in response to the current surge of COVID-19 infections in India," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against COVID-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance. Japan will continue to extend further support promptly in order to contain the COVID-19 situation," it said.

India is struggling with a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported over the past few days as hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

