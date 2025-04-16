Cool Rides: Features That Outshine the Sunroof in Summer Comfort

During the peak of Indian summers, car interiors can become extremely hot, leading to uncomfortable journeys. While sunroofs can enhance the car's appearance, they are not always effective at keeping the cabin cool. Fortunately, modern vehicles are equipped with features designed to combat heat and improve passenger comfort. Let's explore five of these features that can make your summer drives more enjoyable:

Ventilated Seats

Ventilated seats allow air to circulate through perforations in the seat material, creating a cooling effect that helps reduce sweating and discomfort in hot weather. This feature is particularly advantageous in India's climate, where temperatures can rise significantly. Cars like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Verna, Kia Sonet, and more provide ventilated seats in their higher variants, making this luxury more accessible to a wider audience.



Dual Zone Climate Control

Dual-zone climate control systems enable the driver and front passenger to set their own temperature preferences, ensuring personalized comfort. Advanced models utilize sensors to monitor and automatically adjust the cabin temperature, maintaining the chosen settings without the need for manual adjustments. This feature not only enhances comfort but also improves fuel efficiency by optimizing energy use.

Wireless Android And Apple CarPlay

Wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay enables smartphone integration with the car's infotainment system without cables. This feature allows drivers to access navigation, music, and calls easily, reducing distractions. Recently, it has been added to models like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Brezza, enhancing the driving experience.



Powered Seats

Powered seats enable both the driver and passenger to effortlessly adjust their seat positions, ensuring the most comfortable ride possible. In hot weather, the ability to quickly find a comfortable seating position without any manual effort can make a difference. Additionally, some models come equipped with a memory function that allows multiple drivers to save their preferred seating positions.

Rear-Seat Sunblinds

Rear-seat sunblinds are retractable shades designed to block direct sunlight from entering through the rear windows. By reducing glare and heat, these sunblinds help keep the cabin cooler for rear passengers. They are especially beneficial for families with children, as they offer extra protection from harmful UV rays during daytime travel.



The sunblinds help keep the cabin cooler for rear passengers