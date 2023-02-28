Viral Video: Man Takes His SUV Under A Waterfall And It Starts Leaking

The water leaked into the car through the sunroof and the speakers.

A digital creator had an unpleasant experience with his SUV when he decided to take it under a waterfall on a mountainous path. Arun Panwar shared a video on his Instagram account showing how the sunroof of his Mahindra Scorpio N leaked with water seeping inside the car.

In the video, the man says that he came across a waterfall while travelling in the hills. The man decided to wash his car under the waterfall. The driver closes the sunroof before parking the SUV under the waterfall.

The minute he parked his car, the water leaked into the car through the sunroof and the speakers. The driver can be heard saying, "Yeh mazaak hai bhai (This is a joke)."

"Arrey, yeh kya chal raha hai? (What is happening?)," the man added.

He quickly moves his car away from the waterfall and checks again to see if the sunroof was closed. The water seeped inside the car and damaged the interior of the car.

The video was posted 1 day ago and so far it has amassed 4.7 million views on Instagram. Shocked by the video, a user commented, "That's why I didn't buy Mahindra cars... (I am happy with my cycle)."

"I have washed my jeep meridian many times like this...but this never happen with my jeep," another user wrote.

"I think he deliberately left his sunroof slightly open. I tried it too with Scorpio N with not even a drop of leakage," the third user wrote.

"Brother, no sunroof in the world is waterproof, they have small drainage holes on both left and right, and using too many sunroofs or we can say using sunroofs in India may clog the drainage holes due to which water starts entering the vehicle, unclog that drainage holes and you are good to go," the fourth user wrote.

The Scorpio-N was launched in June last year and has five variants including Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8L.





