Hyundai Venue S+ Variant Gets Cheaper, Features Electric Sunroof

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the S+ variant of its Venue compact SUV with the 1.2L Kappa motor. The highlight of the S+ remains the availability of an electric sunroof and a rather low price tag of Rs 9.36 lakh, ex-showroom. Earlier, the Hyundai Venue S+ was available with the 1.5L oil burner and was priced at Rs 10.71 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue S+ Features

The Venue S+ variant further comes equipped with TFT MID, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, roof rails and a lot more. Keeping safety at the forefront, the Hyundai Venue S+ variant boasts safety features like 6 Airbags, TPMS Highline, automatic headlamps, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and more.

Hyundai Venue S+ Specs

Talking of the 1.2L Kappa powerplant, it is a 4-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that pushes out a peak power output of 83 Hp against 114 Nm of max torque. In the S+ trim, it will be offered with a manual gearbox only. In fact, the transmission option is restricted to the 5-speed MT for the diesel iteration as well. The oil burner, however, develops a peak power output of 116 Hp and 250 Nm of max torque.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

In other news, Hyundai is preparing to launch the facelifted avatar of the Alcazar SUV. The three-row SUV based on the Creta is long due for an update. The automaker will launch the Alcazar facelift in the country sometime next month. It is expected to retain its existing engine & transmission choices, but will certainly come with more features and a fresher design.