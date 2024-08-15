Mahindra Thar Roxx's Bookings Start From Oct 3, Deliveries By Dussehra: Full Details

Mahindra Thar Roxx is finally launched, and the company has shared a few crisp details about the SUV. Its prices start from Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the sticker price of the top-spec trim in its 4x4 guise is still under the cover. The homegrown SUV maker has affirmed that it will only be revealed closer to deliveries. Alongside, the company will facilitate test drives of the 2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx from September 14 onwards, while the bookings will start from October 3. As for the deliveries, by Dussehra, Mahindra will start handing over the vehicles to customers.

Watch Mahindra Thar Roxx Launched at Rs 12.99 lakh | 5-Door Thar Is Here

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variants & Pricing

The Thar Roxx will be available in a multitude of trims, namely MX1, MX3, MX5, AX3, AX5, and AX7. Although, Mahindra has only announced prices for select trims of petrol and diesel variants.

Prices of petrol variants:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 MT RWD: Rs 12.99 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 AT RWD: Rs 14.99 lakh

Prices of diesel variants:

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 MT RWD: Rs 13.99 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 MT RWD: Rs 15.99 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L MT RWD: Rs 16.99 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 MT RWD: Rs 16.99 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L AT RWD: Rs 18.99 lakh Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L MT RWD: Rs 18.99 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Dimensions

The Mahindra Thar Roxx measures 4,428 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width, and 1,923 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,850 mm, while the front and rear wheel track measures 1,580 mm. A 57L fuel tank is used on the Thar, and it gets a 447L boot space. The approach, break over, and departure angle are 41.7 degrees, 36.1 degrees, and 23.9 degrees, respectively. It also boasts of a 650 mm water-wading depth.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine & Gearbox

The Roxx is available with two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel. These are offered with two transmission choices - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. Also, there are multiple states of tunes for these engine choices. The turbo-petrol generates a peak power output of 162 Hp and 330 Nm of max torque with the manual gearbox. On the other hand, with an automatic in place, the peak outputs bump to 177 Hp and 380 Nm. Moving over to the oil burner, it churns out a rated output of 152 Hp and 330 Nm with stick shift, while the automatic gearbox gets these numbers to 175 Hp and 370 Nm.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Colour Options

The carmaker is extending a total of seven colour options for the Thar Roxx - Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula, Battleship Grey, and Burnt Sienna. All of these paint schemes are paired with a black-painted roof.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Features

Talking of features, the Thar Roxx comes equipped with a 60:40 rear split, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, powered seats, two sunroof options, connected car tech, Level-2 ADAS, acoustic glasses, 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree parking camera, and more. It even gets offroad aids - namely crawl control, intelliturn assist, and selectable terrain control modes.