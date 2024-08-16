Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-Wise Feature List: Here's All About Most VFM Trim

The hotly-anticipated car launch has finally happened. Yes, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The automaker has revealed a lot of information about the car, and we will soon be posting a drive review on our space. However, the question right now is which is the most VFM variant. In our understanding, it could differ depending on everyone's demands and preferences. As of now, Mahindra has revealed prices for the RWD variants only. But, here's a quick variant-wise feature list, to help you out in making a quick fix for your bookings, which can be made on October 3.
2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variant-Wise Feature List
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Feature List
Prices: Petrol - Rs 12.99 lakh, Diesel - Rs 13.99 lakh
- LED Projectors Headlamps & LED Tail Lamps
- R18 Steel Wheels
- 6 Airbags
- Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with BLD (Brake locking differential)
- Seat belt reminder for all passengers
- 3-point seat belt for all passengers
- 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment
- Push Button Start
- Electric Power Steering
- Engine Start/Stop
- Steering Mounted Controls
- Tyre Direction Monitoring System
- Watt's Link Suspension
- FDD (Frequency Dependent Damping)
- 60:40 split rear seat
- Rear AC vents
- Premium Embossed Fabric Upholstery
- Front Sliding armrest
- Driver Seat Height Adjust
- Analogue Dials with MID cluster
- 4 speakers
- Power window: Front & Rear
- 12 V socket
- Rear USB-C Port
- Remote central locking
- Height Adjustable Seat Belts Front
- A & B Pillar Entry Assist Handle
- Luggage net hooks in boot space
- Sunglass Holder
- LED turn indicator on fender
- Lead me, Follow me Home function in Headlamps
- Side Footstep
- ISOFIX
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Feature List
Prices: Petrol AT RWD - ₹ 14.99 lakh, Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 15.99 lakh
In addition to the features of MX1
- 26.03 cm (10.25“) HD Infotainment
- Wireless Android Auto & Wired Apple Car Play
- Gen II Adventure statistics
- Drive Modes: Zip, Zoom
- Selectable Terrain Modes: Snow, Sand, Mud
- Cruise Control
- Auto Dimming IRVM
- Wireless Charger
- Reverse Camera
- Rear wiper & wash
- Electric adjust ORVM
- Rear armrest with cup holder
- Front USB Port - 2 Nos. ( C type 15W + A type Data port )
- Rear defogger
- Driver Power Window One Touch Up/Down
- Spare wheel cover
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Feature List
Prices - Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 16.99 lakh
In addition to the features of MX3
- Level 2 ADAS
- Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold
- Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen
- Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa
- DTS sound staging
- Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front USB Port - 2 Nos. ( C type 65W + A type Data port )
- Acoustic Windshield
- Auto headlamp
- Auto wiper
Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Feature List
Price: Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 16.99 lakh
In addition to the features of MX3
- Single Pane Sunroof
- R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- ELD-Electric Locking Differential (Only 4x4 Variants)
- Acoustic Windshield
- LED Daytime Running Lamps
- LED Front Fog Lamps
- Footwell Lighting
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Leatherette Seats
- Leather Wrapped steering
- Auto headlamp
- Auto wiper
- Front Park Sensors
- 2 Tweeters
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Feature List
Price: Diesel AT RWD - ₹ 18.99 lakh
In addition to the features of MX5
- Level 2 ADAS
- Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold
- Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen
- Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa
- DTS sound staging
- CrawlSmart (Only 4x4 AT variants)
- Intelliturn (Only 4x4 AT variants)
- Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Front USB Port - 2 Nos. (C type 65W + A type Data port )
Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L Feature List
Price: Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 18.99 lakh
In addition to the features of MX5
- Panoramic Sunroof
- R19 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
- Level 2 ADAS
- Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen
- Harman Kardon (TM) Quantum Logic premium audio -9 Speaker system
- Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa
- Leatherette Wrap on Door Trims + IP
- 6 Way Powered driver seat
- Front Ventilated Seats
- Surround view camera with Blind view monitor
- Power fold ORVM
- Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold
- CrawlSmart (Only 4x4 AT variants)
- Intelliturn (Only 4x4 AT variants)
- Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play
- Front Camera
- Fully Automatic Temperature Control
- Cooled Glove box
- Front USB Port - 2 Nos. (C type 65W + A type Data port)