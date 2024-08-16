Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-Wise Feature List: Here's All About Most VFM Trim



The hotly-anticipated car launch has finally happened. Yes, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The automaker has revealed a lot of information about the car, and we will soon be posting a drive review on our space. However, the question right now is which is the most VFM variant. In our understanding, it could differ depending on everyone's demands and preferences. As of now, Mahindra has revealed prices for the RWD variants only. But, here's a quick variant-wise feature list, to help you out in making a quick fix for your bookings, which can be made on October 3.

2024 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Variant-Wise Feature List

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX1 Feature List

Prices: Petrol - Rs 12.99 lakh, Diesel - Rs 13.99 lakh

LED Projectors Headlamps & LED Tail Lamps

R18 Steel Wheels

6 Airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with BLD (Brake locking differential)

Seat belt reminder for all passengers

3-point seat belt for all passengers

10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment

Push Button Start

Electric Power Steering

Engine Start/Stop

Steering Mounted Controls

Tyre Direction Monitoring System

Watt's Link Suspension

FDD (Frequency Dependent Damping)

60:40 split rear seat

Rear AC vents

Premium Embossed Fabric Upholstery

Front Sliding armrest

Driver Seat Height Adjust

Analogue Dials with MID cluster

4 speakers

Power window: Front & Rear

12 V socket

Rear USB-C Port

Remote central locking

Height Adjustable Seat Belts Front

A & B Pillar Entry Assist Handle

Luggage net hooks in boot space

Sunglass Holder

LED turn indicator on fender

Lead me, Follow me Home function in Headlamps

Side Footstep

ISOFIX

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX3 Feature List

Prices: Petrol AT RWD - ₹ 14.99 lakh, Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 15.99 lakh

In addition to the features of MX1

26.03 cm (10.25“) HD Infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Wired Apple Car Play

Gen II Adventure statistics

Drive Modes: Zip, Zoom

Selectable Terrain Modes: Snow, Sand, Mud

Cruise Control

Auto Dimming IRVM

Wireless Charger

Reverse Camera

Rear wiper & wash

Electric adjust ORVM

Rear armrest with cup holder

Front USB Port - 2 Nos. ( C type 15W + A type Data port )

Rear defogger

Driver Power Window One Touch Up/Down

Spare wheel cover

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX3L Feature List

Prices - Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 16.99 lakh

In addition to the features of MX3

Level 2 ADAS

Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold

Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen

Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa

DTS sound staging

Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Front USB Port - 2 Nos. ( C type 65W + A type Data port )

Acoustic Windshield

Auto headlamp

Auto wiper

Mahindra Thar Roxx MX5 Feature List

Price: Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 16.99 lakh

In addition to the features of MX3

Single Pane Sunroof

R18 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

ELD-Electric Locking Differential (Only 4x4 Variants)

Acoustic Windshield

LED Daytime Running Lamps

LED Front Fog Lamps

Footwell Lighting

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Leatherette Seats

Leather Wrapped steering

Auto headlamp

Auto wiper

Front Park Sensors

2 Tweeters

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX5L Feature List

Price: Diesel AT RWD - ₹ 18.99 lakh

In addition to the features of MX5

Level 2 ADAS

Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold

Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster screen

Adrenox Connect with built-in Alexa

DTS sound staging

CrawlSmart (Only 4x4 AT variants)

Intelliturn (Only 4x4 AT variants)

Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Car Play

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Front USB Port - 2 Nos. (C type 65W + A type Data port )

Mahindra Thar Roxx AX7L Feature List

Price: Diesel MT RWD - ₹ 18.99 lakh

