Video: Monkey Makes A 'Smashing' Jump, Breaks Through Sunroof In Uttar Pradesh

A monkey leaped from a rooftop onto a parked car, shattering the sunroof.

In a bizarre incident, a monkey broke the sunroof of a parked car in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Are you wondering how did it happen? Sit tight and read it through. A monkey leaped from a rooftop onto a parked car, shattering the sunroof. He landed straight onto the backseat of the car. In a boomerang moment, he quickly jumped and walked out of the car, through the sunroof and onto the road, as if nothing happened.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday afternoon was captured on camera and is now doing rounds of the internet. According to media reports, the video is from Visheshwarganj area in Varanasi.

Watch the video here:

The video has left netizens in splits. While some users were concerned about the monkey's well-being, others were worried about the financial damage.

When an X (formerly Twitter) user asked if the monkey was alright, the other replied with a GIF of a monkey using a phone and wrote, “Now the monkey is seeing his video.”

A user had a “genuine question” – is this covered under insurance?

Another user thought along the same lines. “How will the car owner explain the incident to an insurance company?” they wondered.

“That's the reason I never asked my father to buy a car. No car, no damage,” another user commented.