"Be Cautious": Jammu Cop Warns Of Pak Intel Agencies Trying To Lure People

Pakistan Intelligence Operatives are trying to lure Indians through intimate and sexual relationships to extract sensitive information, Tejinder Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, said. Speaking to NDTV, Singh made it clear that security agencies are keeping a close watch on such networks and that legal action is being taken whenever such modules are detected.

In a public appeal, Singh urged people to remain vigilant, especially against calls from unknown numbers, to avoid falling into the trap of Pakistani agencies.

"I request the public that whenever they get a call from an unknown number, especially from someone posing as a woman, they should be careful and not divulge any information. Be cautious unless you know the person personally. Even if they ask for seemingly small pieces of information, don't disclose them," he said.

Singh further advised people to immediately inform the nearest police station if they receive calls from Pakistani or any other suspicious foreign numbers.

The wife of a senior Army officer has been charged by Jammu and Kashmir police for allegedly passing sensitive information to operatives linked to foreign intelligence agencies, including China, who had contacted her under the garb of academicians.

Responding to the case, the IGP said the matter is under investigation.

Further talking about drone droppings from across the border, Singh said police have tied up with the Border Security Force (BSF) and have set up a second tier of security, which is not only keeping a close watch on activity along the border but also four to five kms inside the border wherever drone droppings are taking place.

"Accordingly, we are strategising our response and strengthening the drone detection system," he said.

On the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti network, the IGP said, "We are working on that. We have taken action against those detected and in the coming days also we will take action."

The Centre has declared the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

"'Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)' is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country," the notification released in September said.