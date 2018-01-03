Jammu And Kashmir Police Bought 18,100 Bullet-Proof Jackets, 550 Vehicles In 2017 The DGP said 18,100 bullet-proof jackets have been purchased by the police department in 2017, and that 6,100 of them have already been received and distributed.

Over 23,000 bullet-proof patkas were also purchased during that period, Police officials said. (File) Jammu: Over 18,000 bullet-proof jackets and 550 vehicles were purchased by Jammu and Kashmir Police during the year 2017, JK Director General of Police (DGP), SP Vaid said today.



He added that over 23,000 bullet-proof patkas (turbans) were also purchased during that period.



"As many as 18,100 bullet-proof jackets and 550 different vehicles, which also include bullet-proof vehicles, have been purchased by the police department during the year 2017 for the safe and secure mobility of officers and jawans in the state", SP Vaid said.



The DGP said 18,100 bullet-proof jackets have been purchased by the police department in 2017, and that 6,100 of them have already been received and distributed.



Similarly, of the 23,000 bullet proof patkas purchased, according to SP Vaid, they have distributed 7,500 out of the 12,000 received so far.



SP Vaid also informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs granting approximately Rs 2400 crore for construction of police colonies of in Srinagar (3000 quarters) and Jammu (2000 quarters).



