Cop Killed In Action, 3 Terrorists Shot Dead In Overnight Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir

The encounter began last night after a joint team of security personnel was attacked.

A policeman died in the line of duty and three terrorists were shot dead in an overnight encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pantha Chowk area after a joint team of the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and police came under attack.

The terrorists fired upon a joint check-post last night, the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. During the search operations, they again fired upon the security personnel, which led to an encounter, the post read.

One policeman was killed in action last night and one terrorist was shot dead. Two more terrorists were killed this morning, police said, adding that the encounter is still on.

At least 10 terrorists have been shot dead in different encounters in Jammu and Kashmir since Friday.

On Saturday, a soldier was killed in the line of duty and three terrorists were shot dead in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama. The encounter broke out after security forces launched a late-night anti-terror operation at Zadoora area in the south Kashmir district.

On Friday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Kiloora village of Shopian district. The police said two of the four terrorists who died were involved in the kidnapping and killing of a panchayat member linked to the BJP.

"One terrorist surrendered. We have taken him into custody and he will be dealt with as per law," an officer had said on Friday.