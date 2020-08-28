Rare Surrender By Terrorist During J&K Encounter After 4 Killed

In the ensuing gunfight, four terrorists were killed, a senior police officer said (Representational)

Four terrorists were killed on Friday in an encounter with the security forces in Kiloora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. This is one of the rarest gunfights in the Union Territory in which a terrorist surrendered, police said.

The police said two of the dead terrorists were involved in the kidnapping and killing of a panchayat member affiliated to the BJP.

The encounter took place hours after the body of Nisar Ahmad Bhat, a panchayat member, was found in an apple orchard. Mr Bhat was kidnapped by terrorists 10 days ago.

"We have killed the terrorists involved in the killing of a panchayat member. Encounter took place soon after his body was found today," Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, said.

Police said the encounter started after they received a specific information about the presence of five terrorists in the village in Shopian. The operation was jointly launched by the army, police and the paramilitary CRPF.

In the ensuing gunfight, four terrorists were killed, a senior police officer said.

"One terrorist surrendered. We have taken him into custody and he will be dealt with as per law," an officer said.