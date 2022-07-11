Jaish Terrorist Among 2 Killed In Pulwama Encounter: Police

Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, police said.

Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist Kaiser Koka was among two ultras killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The encounter broke out at Wandakpora in Awantipora area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

"#Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered," a police spokesman tweeted.

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/LghRwJ27sU — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 11, 2022

Koka was wanted in many terror-related incidents, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)