Trinamool Strongman Jahangir Khan's Wife Arrested For Attacking Cops To Free Him

West Bengal Police have arrested the wife of TMC's Falta strongman Jahangir Khan in connection with an attack on police and central forces.

Sarina Bibi, 37, was picked up by police on Saturday morning, two days after a violent protest at Falta police station and an attempt to free Jahangir Khan from police custody.

Police sources said that 27 persons have so far been arrested in connection with the protest at the police station. Sarina Bibi reportedly led the protest at the police station to free her husband, who has been in custody since June 8.

He was arrested at the Nepal border while allegedly trying to flee India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had ordered a case against Khan's wife on charges of anti-state activities in connection with the protests and the attack on police.

Addressing a meeting in Falta recently, the Chief Minister had warned of strict action against the accused - including the confiscation of property - and emphasised the need to uphold the rule of law.

According to police sources, the attack on the police station was planned by Jahangir's wife, as she was livid over the manner in which her husband was being publicly paraded with a rope tied around his waist.

Police have paraded Jahangir Khan on the streets of Falta on multiple occasions since his arrest.

An aide of Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Jahangir Khan established his reign of terror in Falta, which falls in Banerjee's Lok Sabha constituency, Diamond Harbour.

He hogged national headlines after his public confrontation with IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma during the Assembly elections. Voting in Falta was cancelled during the second phase of polling amid allegations of widespread malpractices. Jahangir Khan was the Trinamool Congress candidate from Falta.

In a sudden twist, Jahangir Khan, who had branded himself the local 'Pushpa' after the Telugu action thriller, withdrew from the contest just before the repoll and the BJP won the seat with a record margin. Khan had been on the radar of enforcement agencies over alleged threats and election fraud attempts.