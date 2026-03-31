It Was A Maoist Fortress. School Bell Rings After A Decade Of Silence Here

Stepping in Jagargunda once meant crossing into a zone where the state ends and fear begins. A CRPF gate welcomes visitors today, but there was a time when this gate defined life itself. It would open only for a few hours. Every vehicle was stopped and checked. Identity cards were mandatory. Entry would become nearly impossible after 6 pm.

The entire population lived in what effectively was a protected enclosure just beyond that gate. That gate still stands, but it remains open round the clock. This single change embodies the change, but not in entirety.

Beyond that gate, the road led to a region that once stood completely cut off from the rest of the country. Dense forests surround the landscape, but the silence today is different. It no longer carries fear; it carries memory. Burnt vehicles, broken culverts, and destruction from past explosions emerge as silent reminders of a time when Jagargunda was described as the "unofficial capital" of Maoist influence in Bastar.

And yet, as you travel further inside, a different story unfolds: one of a slow, uneven, but undeniable change.

Then: Cut Off, Controlled, and Forgotten

For years, Jagargunda was completely cut off. During the peak of the Maoist insurgency and the Salwa Judum movement in the mid-2000s, all three access routes to the region were blocked. Schools, anganwadis, and ration shops were shifted nearly 70 km away to Dornapal.

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Villagers were displaced. Many moved to camps. Those who stayed behind lived under fear.

Former district panchayat member Adamma Markam recalls that period vividly. "Jagargunda was once a strong and more developed centre than Dornapal," she says. "After 2000, due to Naxalism, everything collapsed. During Salwa Judum, all roads were closed. There was a shortage of food. Everything became difficult."

The cost of that isolation was most visible in education.

For nearly 13 years, the higher secondary school in Jagargunda remained shut.

Children walked miles, sometimes up to 70 km, to Dornapal to study. Many simply dropped out.

Arun Shukla, now a young man, remembers those years. "We used to walk 10-12 km just to reach a point from where we could travel further. When it rained, we would get stuck in mud. Sometimes we had to find hostels in different places just to continue our studies," he recalls.

Now: Roads, Banks, School

Today, Jagargunda is slowly reconnecting. The road to Dantewada is now open. Routes to Dornapal and Bijapur are functional. Security camps dot the region, ensuring movement where once there was none.

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Shankar Rao, a resident of Jagargunda and a teacher, sees this as a turning point. "Earlier, there were no roads. We lived under constant fear of landmines. But now the administration has done excellent work. The road to Dantewada is fully operational," he says.

He points to visible signs of change. "Our village now has a bank, an ATM, schools, and access to government schemes like MNREGA. All services are available here now," he adds.

Krishna Kumar Nag echoes that sentiment. "During the early days of Salwa Judum, Jagargunda was completely cut off. But today, we are connected to Dornapal, Bijapur, and Dantewada. There has been significant development in education, transport, and healthcare," he says.

Perhaps the most symbolic change is the reopening of the school. After more than a decade of silence, the school bell rings again in Jagargunda. Students now gather for morning prayers not in a distant town, but in their own village.

For a generation that grew up in disruption, this is more than education. It is restoration. Jagargunda today stands between two timelines. One that remembers and one that is trying to rebuild. The administration calls it a success story. The villagers call it a change. But on the ground, it feels like something more complex.

And perhaps that is the truest picture of Bastar today.