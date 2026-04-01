Chhattisgarh's Sukma Declared Naxal-Free After 2 Naxalites Surrender: Cops

Sukma district has been declared completely free of Maoist influence following the surrender and rehabilitation of two female Naxalites, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukma Kiran G Chavan said on Tuesday.

SP Chavan said the two women were members of Company Number 8 of the Naxalite organisation and had a combined bounty of Rs 16 lakhs on their heads.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, March 31, 2026, in the Sukma district, two female Naxalites have surrendered and undergone rehabilitation. They were members of Company Number 8 of the Naxalite organisation. A bounty of Rs 16 lakhs had been placed on their heads..."

He further said that weapons and cash were recovered during the process. "6 automatic weapons, including one INSAS LMG, two AK-47s, and three other firearms, along with roughly Rs 10 lakh in cash, were recovered from them..."

He noted that," Following today's surrender, the Sukma district has been declared completely free of Maoist influence."

Explaining the development, the SP said sustained operations by security forces over the past two years, along with the establishment of camps in interior regions, led to this outcome.

"...This achievement is the result of continuous efforts over the past two years, during which security forces established camps in the interior regions and conducted sustained operations that resulted in the deaths of over 90 Naxalites..." he said.

SP Chavan added that, " more than 600 Naxalites have been arrested, and approximately 800 others have surrendered and undergone rehabilitation..."

Chavan also highlighted the improvement in security and development in the region, stating that interior areas are now more accessible and development work is progressing steadily.

"The interior region of Sukma now has a high deployment of security forces. Access to many interior areas has been opened, and development work on around 60 roads is currently in progress.

Several other development projects are also being implemented. Through sports, especially, the youth are getting connected with the mainstream. In the coming days, the police and security forces will continue to cooperate for the development of the people," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar and the region is now on the path of progress.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on efforts to free the country from Left Wing Extremism, Amit Shah said, "Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar. A campaign was launched to establish a school in every single village across Bastar. A drive was undertaken to open a ration shop in every village within the region.

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been established in every Tehsil and Panchayat. Aadhaar cards and ration cards have been issued to the people, and they are now receiving five kilograms of food grains.

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