Villagers Sacrifice Day's Wages To Get Ration In Bastar, Leave Empty-Handed

Just before Jagargunda in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, NDTV found dozens of villagers waiting outside a ration shop. A tractor loaded with sacks of rice stood nearby, but distribution had come to a halt.

The villagers had already paid the price before they even reached. Each villager spent Rs 400-Rs 500 to hire a tractor. The entire group pooled nearly Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 for the journey. It was Mahua season, when a day's work can earn Rs 500-Rs 600. That income was sacrificed.

And after walking for hours, travelling deep into the interiors, and waiting nearly 12 hours outside a ration shop, they still returned empty-handed. Around 58 ration card holders had not received their share.

Mandavi Hadma, the ration shop owner, cited a system failure. "New ration cards have been issued, but due to a technical glitch, many beneficiaries are unable to access their entitlements. Around 58 people have not been able to receive their ration," he said.

The ration package includes rice, chickpeas, sugar, and jaggery, basic staples that many families depend on entirely.

For Mandavi Laxman, the delay is not administrative; it is personal. "There are four members in my family. We were supposed to receive three months' ration, but we have not received even one month's supply-no rice, no jaggery, no chickpeas," he said.

Sodi Mangal's journey reflects the deeper cost of this failure. "I left my village at 4 am and walked to Karkanguda. From there, we reached Narsapuram by 8 or 9 am, and then hired a tractor to come here. We reached at 10 am, but there was no ration," he said.

"I have lost a full day's earning. During Mahua season, I earn Rs 500-Rs 600 a day. On top of that, I paid Rs 400-Rs 500 as my share of the tractor cost. The entire village contributes Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 to hire it," he added.

Mangal pointed out the disparity in distribution. "People in Surpanguda village have already received two to three months' ration. But we, around 58 card holders, have not received anything," he said.

His village lies two to three kilometres beyond the last motorable road. "There are no proper roads. Our village does not have a school or even an anganwadi. Around 300 to 400 people live there," he added.

Karti Matta, who travelled from Karkanguda village, echoed the same frustration. "I left home at 4 am, reached Narsapur, and then came here by tractor by 9 am. I was supposed to receive three months' ration, but I have only received two months' supply. I have been waiting here since morning for the remaining one month," she said.

Vijay Kumar, an inspector from the Food Department, reached the spot after learning about the situation.

He acknowledged the delays and discrepancies. "Rations have been distributed to beneficiaries with new ration cards. Those holding older cards are yet to receive their share. There has also been a reduction in quota around 3 quintals and 65 kilograms less than expected," he said.

He added that supply delays were a recurring issue. "Rice often arrives late, leading to a backlog. The Central Government's allocation has arrived, but the State Government's share is still pending," Kumar said.

"We have informed higher officials and requested that a ration shop be opened in their home panchayat, as the current location is too far. Efforts are being made to ensure that those waiting receive their ration," he added.

However, for the villagers, these explanations offer little immediate relief.